TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after buying an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after buying an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after buying an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.