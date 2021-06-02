Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74,640 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $91,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $12,555,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 189,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,368 shares of company stock worth $25,433,367. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

