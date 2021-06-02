Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 349.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $130.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.27. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

