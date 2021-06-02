Accel Wealth Management Buys 97 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.40 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

