Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Up 9.5%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s stock price was up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 80,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,776,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a PE ratio of -45.37.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,034.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377 in the last three months. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $308,992,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,219,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,454,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

