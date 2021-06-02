Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 104,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,842,103 shares.The stock last traded at $11.07 and had previously closed at $11.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on CS. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

