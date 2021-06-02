Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of BRF Put Options (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 620 put options on the company. This is an increase of 812% compared to the average daily volume of 68 put options.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of BRFS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. 209,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,337. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

