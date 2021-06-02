Critical Review: Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) versus Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Insulet has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Insulet and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 0.93% 1.52% 0.50% Ra Medical Systems -857.56% -151.70% -99.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Insulet and Ra Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 8 7 0 2.47 Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insulet presently has a consensus target price of $266.43, suggesting a potential upside of 0.49%. Ra Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 674.46%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Insulet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Insulet and Ra Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $904.40 million 19.43 $6.80 million $0.10 2,651.20 Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 2.72 -$36.04 million ($21.22) -0.17

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems. Ra Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Insulet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Insulet beats Ra Medical Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light and is used as a tool in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

