Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 67,491 IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,005,000 after buying an additional 1,061,025 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 738,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 206,819 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 247,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 99,449 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 70,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,970,000.

Shares of QAI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.94. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

