SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 83,593 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

SSNC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,076. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.45 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.44.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

