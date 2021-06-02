iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stake Raised by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.52. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,165. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.40.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.