65,715 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Crown by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Crown by 13.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,604. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.27. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

