Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 6,252 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.5% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,770. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $194.83 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.52. The firm has a market cap of $179.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

