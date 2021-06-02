State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

