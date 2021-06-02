5,000 Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,875,000 after acquiring an additional 293,776 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Weibo by 460.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 201,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Weibo by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,446,000 after acquiring an additional 140,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WB stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,384. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC increased their price target on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

