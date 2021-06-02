5,000 Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,875,000 after acquiring an additional 293,776 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Weibo by 460.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 201,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Weibo by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,446,000 after acquiring an additional 140,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of WB stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,384. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC increased their price target on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
