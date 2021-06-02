Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Makes New $46.99 Million Investment in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 766,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,994,000. Grubhub comprises 4.6% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 2,897.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 104,501 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Shares of Grubhub stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,611. Grubhub Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.05 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,538 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.