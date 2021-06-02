Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

LOOP stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $393.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

