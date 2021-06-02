Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. 7,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.76.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.