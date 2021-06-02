Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. 7,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.76.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.
In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
