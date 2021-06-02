Financial Analysis: Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) versus Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vale and Trevali Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 2 1 8 0 2.55 Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83

Vale presently has a consensus price target of $18.20, indicating a potential downside of 19.29%. Trevali Mining has a consensus price target of $0.22, indicating a potential upside of 0.82%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Vale.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 22.30% 49.76% 19.84% Trevali Mining -30.16% -4.95% -2.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vale and Trevali Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $40.02 billion 2.89 $4.88 billion $2.11 10.69 Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.81 -$239.33 million N/A N/A

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Summary

Vale beats Trevali Mining on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vale Company Profile

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts nickel and its by-products, such as copper, gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provides related logistic services. It also offers platinum group metals. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada, as well as holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada; and Gergarub Project situated in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. Trevali Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

