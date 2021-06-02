OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.48 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $6.48 million and $104,369.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00067495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00281975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00187509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.01064921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,961.82 or 0.99993901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00033241 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.