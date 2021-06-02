Phoenixcoin Trading Up 38.8% This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $403.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,105.30 or 0.99931882 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00039753 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.43 or 0.01191744 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00427037 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.78 or 0.00544913 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00088740 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,025,787 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

