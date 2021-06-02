LGCY Network 1-Day Volume Hits $666,977.00 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $50.30 million and approximately $666,977.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00083058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.00 or 0.01049021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,699.74 or 0.09702635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00053654 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,592,497 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars.

