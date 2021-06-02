Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 176,459 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,374,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 176,459 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises about 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.36% of Aptiv worth $879,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.15. 16,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.60. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

