Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wingstop accounts for about 1.2% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WING remained flat at $$140.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.33. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 145.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,868 shares of company stock worth $2,320,377 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.