Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Boosts Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. NeoGenomics accounts for about 1.0% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at $17,411,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 245,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NEO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

