Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $599.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,418 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.07% of The Progressive worth $599,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter worth $672,000. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in The Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

