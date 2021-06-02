Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. 42,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,824. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.