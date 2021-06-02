Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $12.69 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.13. 359,236 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

