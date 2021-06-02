Cedar Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,800 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.98. 40,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.