Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Grows Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,263. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $54.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

