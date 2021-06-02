Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 99.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

NYSE MDLA opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.63. Medallia has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $65,733.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $374,235.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,939,827.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Medallia by 585.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 45,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at $1,392,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

