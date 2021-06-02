Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after acquiring an additional 90,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $395,558,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,848. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.22.

