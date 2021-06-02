-$0.74 EPS Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.60). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%.

CLLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. 5,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,205. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $712.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.38. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 276,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at $2,787,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

