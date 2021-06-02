VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Down 9.1% This Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $75.13 million and $37,119.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00067495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00281975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00187509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.01064921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,961.82 or 0.99993901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00033241 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,533,813 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.