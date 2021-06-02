Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Receives Sell Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Plus500 stock remained flat at $$22.61 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

