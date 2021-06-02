Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Receives Sell Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Plus500 stock remained flat at $$22.61 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $22.61.
Plus500 Company Profile
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.