Scotiabank Lowers Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

LUNMF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 40,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,891. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

