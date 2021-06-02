Inventiva (IVA) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is one of 832 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Inventiva to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Inventiva and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventiva N/A N/A N/A Inventiva Competitors -2,669.14% -117.57% -28.76%

4.2% of Inventiva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inventiva and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inventiva $430,000.00 -$38.40 million -12.11 Inventiva Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.48

Inventiva’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inventiva. Inventiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inventiva and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventiva 1 1 0 0 1.50 Inventiva Competitors 4595 17563 38693 766 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.44%. Given Inventiva’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inventiva has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Inventiva rivals beat Inventiva on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Inventiva

Inventiva S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of MPS VI subtype disease. In addition, it has a pipeline of earlier stage programs in oncology and other diseases. The company has strategic collaboration with AbbVie for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH for developing new treatments for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Inventiva S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Daix, France.

