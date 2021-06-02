Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 214,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,868,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

