Analyzing Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) & XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nebula Caravel Acquisition and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group -881.66% -50.08% -36.77%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and XpresSpa Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebula Caravel Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nebula Caravel Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.85%. XpresSpa Group has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 148.23%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than Nebula Caravel Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nebula Caravel Acquisition and XpresSpa Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group $8.39 million 17.70 -$90.49 million ($2.05) -0.69

Nebula Caravel Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XpresSpa Group.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc., through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc., operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand. As of March 31, 2021, it provided its services through 45 locations in 23 airports worldwide; and wellness centers in 5 domestic airport locations. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

