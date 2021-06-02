Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases 77 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,049,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,993,246. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $231.47 and a 12 month high of $342.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

