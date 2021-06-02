Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$253 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.34 million.

VITL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of Vital Farms stock remained flat at $$21.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,283. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.45 million and a PE ratio of 82.23.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $571,578.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,135 in the last quarter.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

