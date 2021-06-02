Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases 1,620 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GSEW traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.31. 67,083 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44.

