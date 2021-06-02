Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $873,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after acquiring an additional 815,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 375,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,150,273. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.