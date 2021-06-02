Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock worth $13,853,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

