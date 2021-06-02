First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $58.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.58, with a volume of 2262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,961,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,784,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $47,965,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

