Short Interest in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expands By 24.5%

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 777,800 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 29th total of 624,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 264,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of VRS traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verso will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the 4th quarter worth about $1,771,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Verso by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP grew its position in Verso by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

