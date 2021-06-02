Short Interest in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Expands By 27.9%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 29th total of 5,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE STM traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STM. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

