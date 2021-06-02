Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,010,000. Gores Technology Partners accounts for 2.3% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

