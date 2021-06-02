Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,638 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Lincoln National accounts for about 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,993,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 471,016 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 602.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 384,603 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 971,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,856,000 after buying an additional 272,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 866,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,951,000 after buying an additional 258,461 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,073. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.29. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

