Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Ferro worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $17,955,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ferro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,858,000 after purchasing an additional 412,936 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 818,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 295,953 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ferro by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 970,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 259,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

FOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of FOE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 36,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

